Mike Rauch has announced his intention to run for Abbotsford school trustee. (Submitted)

Mike Rauch enters Abbotsford school trustee race

50-year-old states his experience with strategic planning in large organizations will help in role

Mike Rauch has announced his bid for Abbotsford school trustee.

Rauch, 50, was the CEO of FlexiForce North America, a large manufacturing firm with 300 employees in 14 locations worldwide, before moving into industrial land development and lease management seven years ago as president of Cahilty Capital.

According to his July 25 press release, he has dedicated his volunteer time to building community, especially to support the health and well-being of youth and families. He cites his years of service as a grass-roots community event organizer, coach, and member of an educational committee among his qualifications for the board position.

“I am a community-minded leader who advocates for educational opportunities, openness, and informed strategic planning. I value teamwork and excellence in a learning culture,” he stated in the release. “Our students need excellent neighbourhood schools that provide supportive, inclusive opportunities and inspiration for today’s diverse learners. Our students also need equitable access to programs that inspire their individual interests. Students thrive when education meets passion and belonging.”

Rauch created one of Cycling BC’s most successful cycling venues at Glenridge Acres in Abbotsford, hosting not-for-profit community events such as youth mountain bike programs, the BC Provincial Mountain Bike Championships for 2021 and 2022, and a family-friendly 12-hour relay event each June.

Rauch also shared responsibility for the early development and launch of the Terry Fox Ride of Hope, a 360 km cycling fundraiser for cancer research inspired by Rauch’s friend and Terry Fox’s brother Darrell Fox of Chilliwack. The Terry Fox Ride of Hope has evolved into the largest third-party fundraising event for the Terry Fox Foundation.

“I’m excited about contributing to our youth to build a stronger community,” he said. “I have children at the primary, middle, and secondary levels, and one starting university. I have many years of experience with strategic planning in large organizations, managing large budgets, and making difficult decisions. I have been closely following school district decisions for the last three years and I have actively engaged with parents, teachers, administrators, and trustees.”

Rauch said he sees the top issues as parental voice and consultation, equitable access to district programs, transparency and accountability, recruiting and retaining the right people, and planning appropriately for Abbotsford’s rapid population growth.

For more information, visit mikerauch.ca.

The municipal election is set for Oct. 15 and Rauch is the first person to declare for school trustee.

