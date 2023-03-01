Meridian Farm Market is coming this summer to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Facebook photo)

Meridian Farm Market is coming this summer to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre. (Facebook photo)

Meridian Farm Market coming this summer to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Abbotsford will be the brand’s ninth location, Mission store opened in 2019

Meridian Farm Market is coming this summer to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

The business confirmed on social media that their ninth location will be Abbotsford.

The company was originally established in Port Coquitlam in 1989 as a meat and seafood shop and then expanded with butcher shops in Port Coquitlam, Langley and White Rock, and farm markets in Tsawwassen, North Vancouver, Maple Ridge and Mission.

They state that fresh natural foods are their specialty. According to their website, they also offer a wide variety of fresh produce along with an artisan deli, breads baked in-house, and a wide range of natural foods in a unique country-style farm market setting.

It’s not yet known which section of Sevenoaks will house the new store.

The Mission location opened in 2019 and is located at 7721 Park St. The brand also has two stores in Langley.

An opening date has not yet been confirmed, but the company’s social media stated the Abbotsford location will be opening in the summer.

The company has an active social media presence, with over 20,000 followers on Instagram and 36,000 followers on Facebook. For more information on Meridian Farm Market, visit meridianfarmmarket.ca.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsGroceriesRetail

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spring on the doorstep, but winter storms threaten Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.
Next story
B.C. and Ottawa reach $27 billion health funding agreement

Just Posted

Italian politician Laura Boldrini is among the women featured in the documentary Backlash: Misogyny in the Digital Age. The film is being screened on International Women’s Day (March 8) at University of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford. (Screenshot from film)
UFV in Abbotsford screens film about online gender-based violence

Dr. Keith Carlson, director of the Peace and Reconciliation Centre at University of the Fraser Valley, leads a workshop titled Towards Genuine Reconciliation on March 8 in Abbotsford.
Archway Diversity Education hosts Abbotsford workshop on reconciliation

The Mission RCMP is seeking the public’s help in trying to locate 14-year-old Elizabeth Sebastiano. /RCMP Photos
Mission RCMP searching for missing teen

More participants are always welcome to join line dancing classes with the Abbotsford Social Activity Association. (Submitted photo)
Line dancing classes offered at Abbotsford Social Activity Association