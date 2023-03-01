Meridian Farm Market coming this summer to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre

Abbotsford will be the brand’s ninth location, Mission store opened in 2019

Meridian Farm Market is coming this summer to Abbotsford’s Sevenoaks Shopping Centre.

The business confirmed on social media that their ninth location will be Abbotsford.

The company was originally established in Port Coquitlam in 1989 as a meat and seafood shop and then expanded with butcher shops in Port Coquitlam, Langley and White Rock, and farm markets in Tsawwassen, North Vancouver, Maple Ridge and Mission.

They state that fresh natural foods are their specialty. According to their website, they also offer a wide variety of fresh produce along with an artisan deli, breads baked in-house, and a wide range of natural foods in a unique country-style farm market setting.

It’s not yet known which section of Sevenoaks will house the new store.

The Mission location opened in 2019 and is located at 7721 Park St. The brand also has two stores in Langley.

An opening date has not yet been confirmed, but the company’s social media stated the Abbotsford location will be opening in the summer.

The company has an active social media presence, with over 20,000 followers on Instagram and 36,000 followers on Facebook. For more information on Meridian Farm Market, visit meridianfarmmarket.ca.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsGroceriesRetail