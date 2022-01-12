A beloved copy of The Penner Family: Faithful Through Adversity was destroyed in the recent flooding. A call has gone out to help replace the book. (Facebook/ Mennonite Heritage Archives)

Mennonite family hoping to replace beloved family book destroyed by Abbotsford floods

Book was published in 1996 and chronicles 200 years of Penner family history

A beloved book of family history was destroyed in the Sumas Prairie floods in Abbotsford, and the search is on to find a replacement copy.

The book is called The Penner Family: Faithful through Adversity, and was written by Katy Penner and published in 1996.

It chronicles the 200 years of the lives of the Mennonite family, from 1796 to 1996.

Catherine (Penner) Whiteley says there are probably about 500 copies of the book out there, as many descendants there are across all four western provinces.

She is hoping there is one somewhere out there that could be sent to Abbotsford.

“These books are precious to the original owners, but it happens sometimes that when the original owner passes away, the children are not well versed or simply not interested and the books may find their way to used book dealers, or simply gather dust on forgotten bookshelves,” she said.

The Mennonite Heritage Archives in Winnipeg put the call out for her on their Facebook group, in the hopes that someone has a copy they could give to the family.

They are asked to contact Catherine (Penner) Whiteley at whiteley@shaw.ca.

