Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Surrey mayoral candidate, incumbent Doug McCallum, waits for the start of a candidates meeting in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, September 26, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

McCallum not conceding in Surrey, considering judicial recount of vote: party

Safe Surrey Coalition says McCallum won’t accept defeat at this point in time’

Mayor Doug McCallum’s political party says he’s not conceding the election in Surrey, B.C.

The Safe Surrey Coalition says in a statement that with less than a 1,000-vote difference from his challenger, Brenda Locke, McCallum won’t accept defeat “at this point in time.”

The statement says the party’s legal advisers are reviewing the Local Elections Act, which outlines laws around requesting a judicial recount.

Unofficial results from the City of Surrey show Locke clinched the victory with 973 votes more than McCallum.

According to the act, an application for a judicial recount can be made on the basis that votes were not correctly accepted or rejected, that a ballot account did not accurately record the number of votes for a candidate or that they weren’t calculated correctly in the official election results.

The application must set out the facts, backed up by sworn written statements to be used as evidence, on which the claim is based.

RELATED: Cops say no criminal offence related to outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car getting banged up

RELATED: Locke vows to stop police transition, Surrey Police Board ‘confident’ it continues

BC municipal electionElection 2022

Previous story
PODCAST: Things get real during the demo stage for homeowners
Next story
Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school

Just Posted

Alan Doyle and The Beautiful Band performed on the CP Holiday Train’s stage during its 2017 stop in Agassiz. (File Photo)
All Aboard! CP Holiday Train to make a stop in Agassiz

A group of 34 teachers were awarded for excellence in education recently at the Government House in Victoria, including two educators from Abbotsford. (Province of B.C. image)
Premier’s ‘excellence in education’ awards given to two Abbotsford educators

The Abbotsford Canucks pour onto the ice after to celebrate after posting a 3-2 win over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (Oct. 15). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks post win in Bakersfield

Drought conditions mean residents in Abbotsford and Mission should be conserving water as much as possible. Here, a city worker cleans up garden beds at civic plaza outside city hall, Oct. 17. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford and Mission residents asked to reduce water usage as drought continues