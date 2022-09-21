Mark Zs Net Worth Has Plunged in 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth has plummeted by $70 billion in 2022, so far.

Business Insider reports that the drop has bumped Zuckerberg down to the 20th richest person in the world. At the start of the year, the Facebook founder’s estimated worth was at $125 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index. That number has since fallen to $55.3 billion, a loss of over 55 per cent.

Forbes now estimates the Meta CEO’s net worth at $55.3 billion.

The past 12 months have been tumultuous for Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus.

The company announced it would shift to a ‘metaverse’ and unveiled a massive rebrand in October of 2021.

Subscribe to Today In BC Channel HERE

Follow Today In BC on Instagram HERE

Following the announcement, Facebook went on to report its first-ever decline in users. In the last quarter of 2021, the social media platform lost nearly one million daily active users. In the second quarter, Meta’s net income dropped 36 per cent, resulting in a loss of over $3 billion.

This year, Meta has cut down on hiring amid an economic downturn, which has sent shockwaves through the tech sector. According to Reuters, Meta reduced its hiring target for engineers in 2022 by nearly a third.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Technology

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Abbotsford Police investigating home invasion in Aldergrove
Next story
Be wary of cell phone scams, B.C. senior tricked out of $600 warns

Just Posted

Good Medicine Songs (Éy St’elmexw St’elt’ílém) performers include Stó:lō language and culture carriers T’it’elem Spath Eddie Gardner, Lolehawk Laura Buker, Xótxwes Jonny Williams, Sulisulwut Bibiana Norris, Lori Kelly (Semá:th) and Xwelitem singer-songwriter/musicians Holly Arntzen and Kevin Wright of the Wilds Band. (Good Medicine Songs)
Songs, stories, and a ceremony for reconciliation in Chilliwack at University of the Fraser Valley

Andrew Biggar and the UFV Cascades golf team defeated the UBCO Heat in match play on Sept. 18 and 19. (Jordie Arthur photo)
UFV Cascades earn match play win over UBCO Heat

Traditional Mennonite treats were a mainstay at the MCC Festival for World Relief at the Tradex in Abbotsford this weekend. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Charitible Mennonite festival makes successful return to Abbotsford’s Tradex post-COVID

Abbotsford Police are investigating a home invasion in Aldergrove on Sept. 18 and asking for any footage from around the time of the incident. (File photo)
Abbotsford Police investigating home invasion in Aldergrove