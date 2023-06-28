Maps, dashboards to better understand regional growth strategy in Fraser Valley

New FVRD site looks at complexities of regional growth in fastest growing district in B.C.

The Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) wants to shed light on the complexities of regional growth with the launch of a Regional Growth Strategy monitoring website.

“Having this tool will help to make the data relatable and will increase knowledge across the region,” said FVRD board chair Jason Lum, in a release June 26.

The growth strategy zeroes in on eight overarching goals: transit, housing, parks and natural areas, economic development, and environmental issues – all with policies and directives from a regional perspective to help guide growth.

As the fastest-growing regional district in B.C. the FVRD’s strategy functions as a long-term planning framework for local governments and the province.

“Visitors can explore interactive maps and embedded dashboards to further their understanding of the region, the Regional District, and the distinct communities that make up this unique and special region.”

The Regional Growth Strategy monitoring program:

• Provides data used for regional decision-making

• Highlights regional opportunities, challenges, and priorities

• Provides information about indicators associated with RGS goals

• Measures long-term trends data from a variety of sources

By 2050, the FVRD’s population is expected to reach more than 500,000 people, with most growth in urban areas of the region. The FVRD is in the process of updating its regional growth strategy to reflect new legislation, growing relationships with Indigenous communities, and new regional challenges.

The FVRD has more than 100 service, infrastructure, and financing agreements with municipalities, electoral areas, and First Nations.

“Perhaps the most significant change to the updated Draft RGS is the increased importance and consideration for Indigenous communities. Changes to the RGS were largely based on considerable input received from First Nations, and improvements will continue to ensure that the RGS and future decision-making reflects, and is respectful of, the Indigenous Peoples in the region,” according to the monitoring site update.

See fvrd.ca/rgsmonitoring for more

