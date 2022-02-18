Maple Ridge apartment fire leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)The same building had been the location of a fire back in April 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A structural fire in Maple Ridge Thursday evening had the RCMP closing down Dewdney Trunk Road both ways near the 22100-block.

Maple Ridge fire crew responded to reports of a structural just after 7 p.m. When the crews arrived, they found a working fire at the Devonshire Court Housing Co-operative. The fire was on the second floor of the three-storey building.

A total of 24 firefighters using six fire apparatus battled the fire and were able to quickly put it out, containing it to the suite where it originated. They then entered the houses for a search and located a woman in her 40s unconscious and not breathing. She was then brought outside and the crew administered CPR. She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition, as soon as the BC Ambulance personnel arrived.

The fire had the RCMP blocking off Dewdney Trunk Road, both ways, from 216th Street to 22nd Street, until the fire crew attended to the fire and conducted its investigation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and an investigator would be by the scene on Friday morning.

The 47-unit building was damaged by fire back in April 2021, leaving 20 units damaged and 14 uninhabitable.

WATCH RELATED: Fire forces evacuation of Maple Ridge apartment building

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge affordable housing operator asks for federal funds

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

Just Posted

A free income tax service for low-income earners in Abbotsford runs in March and April. (Photo: Scott Graham on Unsplash)
Appointments open for free income-tax service in Abbotsford

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis says he opposes the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. / File Photo
Brad Vis opposed to invoking Emergencies Act

Keystone’s award-winning Arcadia 370RL is among the products on display at the Earlybird RV Show and Sale running Feb. 17-20 at Tradex in Abbotsford.
Earlybird RV Show and Sale returns to Abbotsford

Yale Secondary’s 50th anniversary celebration is set for May 14. (File photo)
Abbotsford’s Yale Secondary celebrating 50th anniversary