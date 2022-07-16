35-year-old Cashmere Ali has been identified as the victim of a double shooting in Maple Ridge on Friday, July 15. (IHIT)

Maple Ridge shooting victim identified by Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT)

Cashmere Ali, 35 died of her injuries

  • Jul. 16, 2022 5:27 p.m.
  • News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the woman who died in a double shooting inside a residence in Maple Ridge.

IHIT said it is identifying the deceased woman as 35-year-old Cashmere Ali, in hopes of advancing the investigation.

“We are working to identify witnesses that can shed some light on what led to this tragedy,” says Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are urging all associates of Ms. Ali to come forward and speak with police, as we work to develop a timeline of events.”

At this time, IHIT is not releasing the name of the male survivor, out of respect for his privacy.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: Woman killed, man injured in Maple Ridge shooting

On Friday, July 15 at 8:40 a.m., Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a report of a woman and man suffering from gunshot wounds at a residence in the 22600 block of 119 Avenue.

Officers on scene provided emergency first aid to the woman, who later succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation and is working in partnership with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the BC Coroners Service and the RCMP Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS).

The shooting does not appear to be random and there is no known risk to the public at this time, IHIT said.

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone traveling in the 22600 block of 119 Avenue, Maple Ridge, between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. with dash cameras or who have any information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue called to man in medical distress

