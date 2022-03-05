xx

Maple Ridge man died when his car crashed into SkyTrain pillar in Vancouver

VPD issues appeal for witnesses and dash-cam videos

Vancouver Police have identified a 27-year-old Maple Ridge man as the victim of a single-car collision Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the collision occurred around 2:25 a.m. Saturday, March 5, as the driver was heading east on Terminal Avenue in a black Chrysler 200. He somehow lost control and collided with a concrete SkyTrain pillar.

Efforts to save the man’s life were not successful and he died at the scene.

VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit is looking into whether speed and alcohol were factors. Anyone with information, including people who saw the vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam video, is asked to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.

