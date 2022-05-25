Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Police were on the scene after manure was dumped outside Premier John Horgan’s Langford constituency office on May 25. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Manure dumped at Premier John Horgan’s Langford office

The manure was dumped by Old Growth Forest activists

Four bags of manure were dumped outside the Langford office of Premier John Horgan.

The manure was dumped by supporters of Save Old Growth on Wednesday morning (May 25).

Office staff were sweeping what remained outside the office at around 10:30 a.m., but most of the manure had been removed.

West Shore RCMP was on scene investigating but did not comment. A statement from police is expected later today.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Save Old Growth denies doxxing B.C. forests minister, but says she should be arrested

ALSO READ: B.C. highway blockades over old-growth logging aimed at forcing a dialogue, activists say

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cowichan–Malahat–LangfordJohn HorganWest Shore

Previous story
Defence says man had no choice but to shoot Indigenous hunters in Alberta roadside confrontation
Next story
B.C. expanding lung cancer screening for earlier diagnosis

Just Posted

A memorial at the location of a single vehicle crash that killed a 17-year-old Chilliwack boy on Camp River Road ion May 22, 2022. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Secondary School offering support to students after tragic death of 17-year-old

Sunshine Edwards of Kamloops gets some last-minute help from Louie Quilt before the intertribal dancing begins Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Quesnel Tillicum Society’s 46th Annual Memorial Pow Wow. Lindsay Chung photo
New traditional powwow coming to Abbotsford at Sumas First Nation

Flood waters surround a farm in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Province extends deadline for flood-recovery help for farmers

A head-on collision occurred May 24, 2021 in the area of North Parallel Road and Whatcom Road in Abbotsford. A Surrey woman has now been charged in relation to the crash. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Service)
Surrey woman faces 9 charges for head-on crash in Abbotsford a year ago