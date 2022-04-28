Man shot in Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon

Witnesses report hearing multiple shots, saw victim on the ground

Police on the scene of a shooting incident on 124th Avenue in Maple Ridge on Thursday. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

A man was shot in Maple Ridge on Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., emergency responders were called to a report of a man with a gunshot wound near the 21000 block of 124th Avenue. The victim was reported to be unconscious.

It appears the shooting took place on Carlton Street.

A witness on scene told The News he and his wife were walking northbound on Carlton when they saw a car parked on the side of the road, with two men inside. The elderly witness said hello to the driver.

They got to 124th Avenue, turned eastbound, and had walked about half a block when they heard a series of gunshots. The man was a hunter, recognized the sound of a firearm, and he and his wife hid on a property nearby.

Returning to Carlton Street, he saw the victim laying on the ground.

He watched the victim being taken to hospital by ambulance.

There was a large Ridge Meadows RCMP response, with about 10 police vehicles on scene, and officers speaking with people on the street. There was also a police canine team.

Police have taped off Carlton Avenue South from 124th, and 124th is closed from 216th Street to Laity Street.

Whether the victim survived the shooting is not yet known.

More details as they become available.

