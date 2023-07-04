Man who crashed stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford gets extra year in jail

Rory Serna has been sentenced for an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that he crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)

A man who stole a semi-truck in Mission, failed to stop for police in Chilliwack and crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022 has been sentenced to an additional year in jail and a three-year driving ban.

Rory Serna was recently sentenced in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to four of his eight charges: dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, robbery and possession of stolen property.

His other charges – fleeing from police, driving while disqualified, and two counts of theft – were stayed at sentencing.

Serna’s jail term will be followed by one year of probation.

According to court records, Serna was in prison from the time of his arrest on Jan. 15, 2022 until he was released on Sept. 15. He has been back in prison since Nov. 25 after allegedly breaching his conditions.

His charges stem from an incident that began on the evening of Jan. 14, 2022, when a bright-yellow semi-truck was stolen in Mission.

Abbotsford officers responded the following day to reports of the vehicle being spotted in the eastern part of the city.

Chilliwack RCMP then attempted to stop the vehicle after it was spotted near Highway 1 and Yale Road, but the driver kept going.

The truck re-entered Abbotsford, and police witnessed it collide with another truck and drive away.

Officers did not pursue the vehicle, due to heavy fog and the man’s erratic driving behaviour, the Abbotsford Police Department said at the time.

The vehicle was next spotted being driven recklessly in the McKee area of Abbotsford, and then crashed into a concrete median by Immel Street and Old Clayburn Road just before noon.

The driver ran to a nearby business complex, where he tried to take vehicles from a couple of people as they were getting into them.

Two citizens got into a tussle with the man, and officers arrived shortly after and were able to arrest him.

Police described Serna as a “prolific offender” who had recently arrived from Alberta.

A 2016 newspaper article indicates that he faced 48 charges in Alberta related to a police chase and the theft of trucks, trailers and construction equipment over several months.

Serna was arrested while attempting to steal items from a Canadian Tire store. Serna had driven there in a stolen semi-truck, according to the news reports.



