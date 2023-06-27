A photo of Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue on an earlier call at Pitt Lake. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

A photo of Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue on an earlier call at Pitt Lake. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue/Special to The News)

Man suffers fatal cardiac arrest at Pitt Lake

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue called to incident on Sunday

A man passed away after suffering heart failure at Pitt Lake on Sunday, June 25.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue spokesperson Rick Laing confirmed at about 1 p.m. his team got the call to rescue a man in medical distress. The victim was on the west shoreline of the lake.

Laing said a flyover of the site with Talon helicopters showed the patient could not be reached by air, so they sent a team on a boat and brought him back to the Grant Narrows Park dock.

He was a middle-aged man, who was with family at the lake when he suffered an accident that put him into cardiac arrest.

READ ALSO: Lawyer, former Pitt Meadows mayor, fined $10,000 by the Law Society

Laing said the case is being investigated by the BC Coroner’s Service. He said it does not appear to be suspicious, only a “very sad” incident.

It was a busy day at the park, and Ridge Meadows RCMP were called for traffic control at the full parking lot at the park. An air ambulance was also called, but the victim was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.

READ ALSO: Victoria asks B.C. to clamp down on no-fault evictions, rent increases

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple RidgePitt MeadowsSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: 3 people now dead after Sunday-morning crash in South Surrey
Next story
Jehovah’s Witness convention returning to Abbotsford post-pandemic

Just Posted

Rory Serna has been sentenced for an incident involving a stolen semi-truck that he crashed in Abbotsford in January 2022. (RCMP photo)
Man who crashed stolen semi-truck in Abbotsford gets extra year in jail

Eli Rattlesnake, an Anishinaabe Hoop Dancer, is one of the headliners at Community Action in Motion, taking place July 13 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The night of performance art is meant to reduce stigma, break down barriers and promote resiliency around the toxic drug supply crisis. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Chilliwack group uses performance art to combat drug use stigma

Alina Durham (left) collects signatures at Chilliwack’s Canada Day celebrations at Townsend Park on Saturday, July 1, 2023. Durham has written up a petition with Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon to get the wording in B.C.’s Amber Alert system changed to include victims over the age of 18. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack mom collects signatures in effort to change Amber Alert criteria

Three power outages took place at the same time across Aldergrove and Abbotsford Tuesday morning. (BC Hydro outage map)
UPDATE: Power restored after outages affect 5,000 customers in Abbotsford and Aldergrove