Man suffers fatal cardiac arrest at Pitt Lake

A man passed away after suffering heart failure at Pitt Lake on Sunday, June 25.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue spokesperson Rick Laing confirmed at about 1 p.m. his team got the call to rescue a man in medical distress. The victim was on the west shoreline of the lake.

Laing said a flyover of the site with Talon helicopters showed the patient could not be reached by air, so they sent a team on a boat and brought him back to the Grant Narrows Park dock.

He was a middle-aged man, who was with family at the lake when he suffered an accident that put him into cardiac arrest.

Laing said the case is being investigated by the BC Coroner’s Service. He said it does not appear to be suspicious, only a “very sad” incident.

It was a busy day at the park, and Ridge Meadows RCMP were called for traffic control at the full parking lot at the park. An air ambulance was also called, but the victim was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.