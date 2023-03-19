A man was found with gunshot wounds along Bastion Street in downtown Nanaimo at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18. (file photo)

Man shot in face in downtown Nanaimo

Victim hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after March 18 incident

A man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds following an incident in downtown Nanaimo last night.

According to a release by the RCMP, a 39-year-old victim is currently hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries after emergency services were dispatched to the vicinity of the Coast Bastion Hotel on Bastion Street at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

“The incident was initially reported by community safety officers who were on patrol when they were flagged down by the victim who was bleeding heavily from a facial injury,” noted the release.

The man, who told officers he was shot, was transported to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital for medical treatment.

The area surrounding the hotel was closed to the public after the incident as investigators searched for forensic evidence. The release also noted that no arrests have yet been made and the firearm involved has not been located.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding the incident, including video, photos or dash-cam footage of the area between 7:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

