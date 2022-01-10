This apartment building in the 33400 of George Ferguson Way was the scene of a shooting on Monday morning (Jan. 10). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Man seriously injured after being shot during fight in Abbotsford

Incident occurs Monday morning in 34000 block of George Ferguson Way

A 44-year-old man has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds that occurred during an apparent fight in Abbotsford on Monday morning (Jan. 10).

Abbotsford Police Const. Paul Walker said police were called at about 6:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 33400 block of George Ferguson Way in central Abbotsford.

When they arrived, they found a man had been shot and was suffering from serious injuries.

Walker said investigators are still determining the exact circumstances. The major crime unit is leading the investigation with the assistance of patrol officers and the forensic identification unit.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage of the area between 5 and 7 a.m. is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

