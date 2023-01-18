Matthew Roy has been sentenced for aggravated assault in relation to a stabbing that took place March 6, 2022 in Abbotsford.

Man sentenced for March 2022 stabbing in Abbotsford

Matthew Roy previously pleaded guilty to incident that injured 29-year-old man

An Abbotsford man has been sentenced to almost eight more months in prison, on top of the time he has already served, for a stabbing incident in March 2022.

Matthew Joshua Brett Roy, 32, previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He was sentenced Tuesday (Jan. 17) in Abbotsford provincial court to an additional 232 days in prison.

His jail term will be followed by two years of probation. Roy was also issued a lifetime firearms ban.

Police previously said that at about 8 p.m. on March 6, 2022, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Riverside Road for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a wounded 29-year-old man. He was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Roy was identified as the suspect and was located and arrested on March 15. He has been in custody since that time.

Also on Jan. 17, Roy was sentenced to time served for assault with a weapon on Jan. 29, 2020 and a concurrent sentence (to be served at the same time) of 232 days for a robbery on Dec. 13, 2021.

Roy previously served time for another stabbing incident, which occurred July 13, 2020, also on Riverside Road.

In that incident, he stabbed a 34-year-old man in the upper body. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police issued a press release on July 17, 2020, saying they were looking for Roy. He was subsequently arrested and remained in custody until his sentencing on March 29, 2021.

After pleading guilty to that stabbing, Roy received an additional seven months and 24 days in prison, two years of probation and a 10-year firearms ban.

According to the provincial court database, Roy has other prior convictions for assault with a weapon, break-and-enter, robbery, possession of stolen property, resisting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm, and several counts of breaching his conditions.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Breaking NewsCrimePolicestabbing

