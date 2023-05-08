Man pleads guilty to assault with a weapon in relation to 2020 Mission death

Van Chau Nguyen pleaded guilty on Friday to one of five charges related to body found in fire

An IHIT officer stands outside the building where a fire took place around 2 a.m., Aug. 8. The body of Vien Ngoc Bui was later discovered in the building. / Patrick Penner File Photo

A man has pleaded guilty to one of five charges laid in connection to a death in Mission from August 2020.

In B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford on Friday morning (May 5), 60-year-old Van Chau Nguyen entered a guilty plea to one count of assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm.

Charges of first-degree murder, arson, forcible confinement and uttering threats are expected to be stayed at sentencing. A date for the sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

RCMP and Mission Fire Rescue Service were called to a fire at 30819 Gunn Ave. in the early hours of Aug. 8, 2020.

The body of 64-year-old Vien Ngoc Bui was discovered inside the burnt building. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) investigators concluded that he was the victim of homicide.

Nguyen was arrested by IHIT on Oct. 2, 2020 and later charged. Police at the time said the two men knew each other.

According to an IHIT press release at the time, “This was a highly involved investigation that began with a very challenging crime scene.”

“Our partners from the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the Forensic Search and Evidence Recovery Team operated under difficult circumstances after the fire was extinguished to collect the physical evidence,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

Nguyen’s next appearance is scheduled for May 29 at 10 a.m. in Abbotsford.

– With files from Patrick Penner

