An IHIT officer stands outside the building where a fire took place around 2 a.m., Aug. 8. The body of Vien Ngoc Bui was later discovered in the building. / Patrick Penner File Photo

An IHIT officer stands outside the building where a fire took place around 2 a.m., Aug. 8. The body of Vien Ngoc Bui was later discovered in the building. / Patrick Penner File Photo

Man pleads guilty to assault with a weapon in relation to 2020 Mission death

Van Chau Nguyen pleaded guilty on Friday to one of five charges related to body found in fire

A man has pleaded guilty to one of five charges laid in connection to a death in Mission from August 2020.

In B.C. Supreme Court in Abbotsford on Friday morning (May 5), 60-year-old Van Chau Nguyen entered a guilty plea to one count of assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm.

Charges of first-degree murder, arson, forcible confinement and uttering threats are expected to be stayed at sentencing. A date for the sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

RCMP and Mission Fire Rescue Service were called to a fire at 30819 Gunn Ave. in the early hours of Aug. 8, 2020.

The body of 64-year-old Vien Ngoc Bui was discovered inside the burnt building. Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) investigators concluded that he was the victim of homicide.

Nguyen was arrested by IHIT on Oct. 2, 2020 and later charged. Police at the time said the two men knew each other.

READ MORE: Murder charges filed after body discovered in Mission arson case

According to an IHIT press release at the time, “This was a highly involved investigation that began with a very challenging crime scene.”

“Our partners from the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the Forensic Search and Evidence Recovery Team operated under difficult circumstances after the fire was extinguished to collect the physical evidence,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

Nguyen’s next appearance is scheduled for May 29 at 10 a.m. in Abbotsford.

– With files from Patrick Penner

@dillon_white
dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeMission

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$84M for UVic-led program looks to accelerate local energy transitions
Next story
Grand Forks flooding recedes, another crest expected by end of week

Just Posted

Anna Konrad rests on her family’s trampoline in the Sumas Prairie region of Abbotsford on a recent warm day. She has created a podcast documenting the post-traumatic stress kids like her are experiencing from the flooding in November 2021, and pressuring the government to keep the issue top of mind. (Submitted photo)
Young Abbotsford podcast creator opens dialogue on PTSD for flood-affected children

Alex Kannok Leipert, shown here fighting Calgary’s Adam Klapka in January, has been signed to a one-year contract extension by the Canucks. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks sign Alex Kannok Leipert to one-year extension

High temperatures contributed to an air quality advisory that has since been cancelled for the eastern Fraser Valley (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)
Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Van and Fraser Valley

Kaycee Meier, a senior member of the Sumas Holstein 4H, shows junior member Kylie how to apply a product to the top line of a calve for shows, the first morning of the Abbotsford Agrifair in 2022. This year’s Agrifair will run Aug. 4 though 6. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News file)
Abbotsford’s Agrifair ready for 114th celebration of community roots