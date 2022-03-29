BC Ambulance paramedics and Surrey RCMP took away a man who was found running through traffic around Fraser Highway on Monday, March 28, near the Surrey-Langley border. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Man in custody after sprinting through traffic on Langley-Surrey border

Incident is believed to be related to mental health issues

A man running in traffic on Fraser Highway shirtless was taken away in an ambulance near the Surrey-Langley border on Monday, March 28.

Surrey RCMP responded to the incident, which took place near the Westbrook Centre, which sits on both sides of the municipal boundary, at about 9:30 a.m.

Police were responding to reports of a man running in traffic, according to Cpl. Vanessa Munn of the Surrey RCMP.

A witness said that multiple officers had to hold down a man who was wearing only his boxer shorts. They eventually got him strapped to a gurney and loaded him into an ambulance shortly before 10 a.m.

The man was shouting “Help, they’re killing me!” as he was taken away.

Munn said it appeared to be a mental health incident.

Traffic heading west from Langley to Surrey was slowed slightly by the large number of emergency responders, which included BC Ambulance, multiple RCMP vehicles, and a fire truck.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

LangleyLangley RCMPSurreysurrey rcmp

