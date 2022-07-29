IHIT is investigating the death of a woman in Abbotsford on July 28. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News file)

Man charged with one count of murder in death of Abbotsford woman

Inderjit Singh Sandhu, 48, faced judge for bail hearing Friday afternoon

A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a woman in Abbotsford Thursday.

Inderjit Singh Sandhu, 48, was charged on Friday with one count of murder and faced a judge in an Abbotsford courtroom via telephone.

He will be held in custody until at least his next hearing, which is set for three weeks from now. There is a publication ban on the proceedings.

Abbotsford Police reported that they responded to a call about an assault in progress on July 28 at about 4:45 p.m. A 45-year-old woman died at the scene, at a home on Eastview Street. It is a quiet residential neighbourhood off Terry Fox Avenue.

Police were still set up at the home on Friday, with the street blocked off to traffic.

