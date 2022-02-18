Man charged with June 2021 stabbing in Abbotsford

Ryan Therrien one of two men arrested after incident on Countess Street

Emergency services were on the scene of a stabbing on June 11, 2021 in the 2400 block of Countess Street in Abbotsford. (Photo: Kaytlin Harrison)

A man with an extensive criminal record has been charged in relation to a stabbing that took place in Abbotsford in June 2021.

Ryan Terry Therrien, 33, was recently charged with aggravated assault. He failed to make his first court appearance on Feb. 14, according to the provincial court database.

Police were called in the afternoon of June 11, 2021 to the 2400 block of Countess Street, where they located a man who had been stabbed.

Patrol officers located and arrested two suspects at the time, but only Therrien has since been charged.

He has numerous prior convictions for offences that include robbery, possession of stolen property, breaching his conditions, escape from lawful custody, fleeing from a peace officer, theft, driving while suspended, break-and-enter and using a stolen credit card.

The majority of his offences have occurred in Kelowna and Abbotsford, but in July 2011 he and another man robbed a bank in Chilliwack. Therrien pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced in December of that year to more than eight months in jail.

He committed another bank robbery in 2013 in West Kelowna while armed with pepper spray.

Therrien was later sentenced to a further 25 months in federal custody on top of the five months he had already served at the time of sentencing.

