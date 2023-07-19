The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Fri, April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man charged after Pride flag stolen, damaged in North Vancouver

Police say the incident was posted on social media

North Vancouver RCMP say a man is facing charges after a Pride flag was stolen and damaged.

Kristopher Kamienik was charged with one count of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000 Wednesday (July 19).

The incident happened on May 25 in Lonsdale Quay. Police say a flag pole was also damaged in the process. The incident was posted on social media, and then brought to RCMP’s attention.

The suspect was arrested June 22.

“We have absolutely no tolerance for behaviour that seeks to marginalize, belittle, or intimidate members of our LGBTQ2S+ community, and we will do everything we can to investigate hate crimes and hate motivated incidents, in order to see those responsible held to account,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak.

north vancouverPrideRCMP

