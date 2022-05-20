Surrey RCMP say a 24-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched a child in a store on May 15, 2022. (File photo: Black Press Media)

Surrey RCMP say a 24-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly inappropriately touched a child in a store on May 15, 2022. (File photo: Black Press Media)

Crime

Man charged after police say 3-year-old child groped in Surrey store

Surrey RCMP say the child’s father, bystanders kept the suspect on scene until police arrived

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say a toddler was groped in a Surrey store on the weekend.

Police say they received a report on Sunday (May 15) that a man had groped a three-year-old child in a store in the 12400-block of 88 Avenue. The child’s father and other bystanders “kept the suspect on scene until police arrived,” according to a release by Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Munn said police spoke with witnesses, reviewed CCTV footage and arrested the suspect, who was “later released with a court date while the investigation continued.”

She added the special victims unit took over the investigation and recommended charges to Crown.

Adam Alexander Newbigging is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, police say. He remains in custody awaiting a court appearance.

“The nature of this incident and the fact it involved a young child in a public place is very concerning,” noted Munn. “This incident had an emotional impact on all parties involved and we have taken steps to ensure appropriate referrals have been made so that everyone gets the support they need.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmp

Previous story
May long weekend shaping up to be B.C.’s busiest since pandemic began
Next story
Possible monkeypox cases in B.C. under investigation

Just Posted

Graham Zillwood had several cars that ended up in the Coquihalla River during last November’s flooding, along with his home and most of his possessions. (Facebook photo)
Hope’s Graham Zillwood still waiting for help months after flooding

Dr. Marylu Loewen has been recognized as one of the top five family physicians in the province. (Submitted)
Abbotsford doctor recognized as one of B.C.’s top five family physicians

If you are a producer and want your flock safe, follow the guidelines to avoid Avian Influenza or bird flu. (Angie Mindus/Black Press file)
Avian flu detected in birds at commercial farm in Abbotsford

Two Abbotsford products and 10 total players from the Abbotsford-based Yale Hockey Academy were chosen in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft on May 19. (WHL photo)
Two Abbotsford products, 10 Yale Hockey Academy players chosen in WHL Draft