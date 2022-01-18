(New Westminster Police)

(New Westminster Police)

Man charged after allegedly reaching for baby in stroller, punching car in New Westminster

Jamie Maclean has been charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of mischief

A 46-year-old man has been charged with mischief and assaulting a police officer after he allegedly grabbed at a baby in a stroller, fought with the child’s guardian, a driver and punched a car on Friday (Jan. 14).

New Westminster police said they were called to the intersection of 6 Street and Carnovon Street for reports of a fight. Police said the caller described a “series of events including a man reaching for a baby in a stroller, a fight with the guardian of the child, and a fight with a driver after blocking traffic and punching a car.”

Police said the suspect and the victims were not known to each other.

Jamie Maclean, of New Westminster, has been charged with one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of mischief.

“There were a number of people who saw these events unfold,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar. “Attacks like this can be an upsetting thing to witness, and we’d like those people to know there is support available.”

Witnesses in need of support can call the victims assistance unit at 604-529-2525 or email VAU@nwpolice.org.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Police

Previous story
B.C. hotel, tourism operators offered property tax, hydro assistance
Next story
Scuba diver suffers fatal heart attack at Maple Ridge lake

Just Posted

Reverend Art Turnbull will be hosting the 15 minutes of peace gathering every Tuesday at the International Friendship Cultural Gateway garden behind the Clearbrook Public Library. (Submitted)
Abbotsford groups hosting 15 minutes for peace

A photo of Othello Road taken at approximately 3 p.m. The FVRD would expand their evacuation order 30 minutes later. (Jared Thompson photo)
Flood survey asks Fraser Valley Regional District residents how they fared in disaster

Philip Sherwood of Abbotsford is the author of the new book Educating for Success: The Story of Columbia College. (Submitted photos)
Abbotsford author pens story of B.C.’s oldest independent college

Abbotsford’s John Stevens chases down a Reign player during AHL action on Monday (Jan. 17). (Ontario Reign photo)
Abbotsford Canucks down Ontario Reign 2-1 in shootout