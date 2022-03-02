Burnaby RCMP arrested a 70-year-old man responsible for a hit-and-run four years ago. (Burnaby RCMP)

Man charged 4 years after Burnaby hit-and-run that left pedestrian with life-altering injuries

Victim still recovering from injuries sustained at the scene, police say

Four years since a hit-and-run in Burnaby left a pedestrian in critical condition police have announced that the alleged driver has been arrested and charged.

Burnaby RCMP said Wednesday (March 2) that charges were approved last week against 70-year-old Lyle Fraser, who is facing one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident involving bodily harm in connection to the incident on March 4, 2018.

The victim is still recovering from their injuries, said Cpl. Mike Kalanj. “We are pleased that this file is now before the courts.”

