The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

The BC Ferries terminal at Quathiaski Cove on Quadra Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man banned from BC Ferries drops wig, odd accent, flees police

Quadra Island RCMP are investigating incident

Police are investigating after a man banned from BC Ferries used a disguise to board a vessel.

On Oct. 9, BC Ferries contacted the Quadra Island RCMP about an individual that had been banned from the ferries who was on a vessel in disguise.

The man was wearing what Quadra Island RCMP said was obviously a wig, scarf, and sunglasses and spoke in an odd high-pitched accent that was either an attempt at an Australian or British accent.

The unwanted passenger, who is well-known to police, refused to cooperate with officers and fled on foot, leaving his wig and mask on a trail.

The investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerriesRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Pumpkin growing champion wins B.C. Giant Pumpkin weigh-off

Just Posted

Smoke and flames were visible from Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Whatcom Road on Thursday afternoon. (Anngela Bayer photo)
Abbotsford fire with heavy smoke was a farm tractor

Council candidates had a chance to mingle at an Abbotsford Chamber event on Tuesday afternoon at the Clarion Conference Centre. Patricia Driessen handed out cookies decorated to look like her name on a ballot. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford council candidates get last kick at can before election

,,,
Abbotsford’s Katerina Hill sliding into World Skate Games

The first two Abbotsford Canucks games are streaming for free on AHLTV.
First two Abbotsford Canucks games streaming for free on AHLTV