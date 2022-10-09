Man arrested following stabbing spree in Vancouver park

Tents are seen at a homeless encampment at Crab Park as the downtown skyline rises behind them in Vancouver, on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Police say one suspect is in custody after a “stabbing spree” in downtown Vancouver’s Crab Park. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police say one suspect is in custody after a “stabbing spree” in downtown Vancouver’s Crab Park.

They say officers were patrolling near the waterfront around 3 a.m. when two victims fled the park and approached them for help.

Police say 911 operators also received a call reporting a man randomly stabbing people at the homeless encampment in the park and, as more victims and bystanders fled the area, officers found a third badly injured victim.

Police say the three victims suffered serious injuries, including stab wounds and punctured organs.

They say a 42-year-old man was also arrested for attempted murder at the scene.

Police say they believe there may be more victims and are encouraging anyone with injuries to seek medical help, then call police.

The Canadian Press

stabbingVancouverVancouver Police