(Vancouver Police Department)

(Vancouver Police Department)

Man arrested after uttering threats with meat cleaver in hand at Vancouver women’s centre

Man dropped cleaver and walked away prior to police arriving

A man has been arrested after threatening to kill women at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver Sunday (Jan. 16).

According to Vancouver police, a witness called 911 just after 1 p.m. after a 31-year-old man followed a woman into the Columbia Street community centre, uttering threats while holding a meat cleaver.

Police arrested the man after he threw away the knife and left. A woman grabbed the knife, called 911 and was able to identify the man to police.

Vancouver police are recommending weapons, assault and breach of bail charges.

ALSO READ: Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
B.C. fitness facilities call for COVID-19 closures to be ended
Next story
COVID testing centre at Mission Memorial Hospital closed due to extensive flooding damage

Just Posted

District 1881 proposed renderings for phase 4. (City of Chilliwack)
Look of latest buildings in District 1881 considered at Chilliwack city hall

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed goalie Joe Murdaca and defenceman Matt Murphy to PTO agreements. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Abbotsford Canucks sign pair of players

Chilliwack city council is developing the 2022-2031 Financial Plan and would like to hear from the community on Jan. 18, 2022. (City of Chilliwack)
Budget feedback for 2022 sought from Chilliwack residents

Alexandra Lodge, covered in a blanket of white after a recent snowfall. To the right is the RV that new owners Shirley and Ken MacKinnon are staying in while they work to make the top floor of the building livable. (submitted photo)
New owners get to work refurbishing historic Alexandra Lodge