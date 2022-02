FILE – An Uber driver is seen in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 26-year-old man is facing an assault charge after an Uber driver was attacked on camera in Burnaby last month.

On Monday (Feb. 14), RCMP said the charge was linked to an incident at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 when police had received a call from an Uber driving that he’d been assaulted by a passenger near Manchester Drive and Government Street.

When Mounties arrived, the suspect had left but police said the assault was captured on camera.

