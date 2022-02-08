THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Man arrested after downtown Vancouver assault spree

Suspect was arrested around 3 am at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant

Vancouver Police have arrested a 30-year-old man after he attacked three strangers in the city’s downtown core Monday night (Feb. 7).

Police believe the suspect first approached a 21-year-old man near Emery Barnes Park and asked to borrow his vape pen. When the man refused, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and tried to stab him.

The suspect then walked to a restaurant on Davie Street and stabbed a 65-year-old man in the face before attacking a 25-year-old woman on Hornby Street.

Both were taken to hospital with non-fatal injuries.

The suspect was located and arrested by VPD officers at an apartment building in Mount Pleasant.

READ MORE: 1,705 people victims of unprovoked assaults in Vancouver since September 2020, police say

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver Police

Previous story
Skills development, spending promised in B.C.’s throne speech

Just Posted

A still of a video of a man being handcuffed by an RCMP officer on Sardis Elementary school grounds on Feb. 8, 2022 a day after another school parent was banned from school property for repeatedly protesting. (Facebook)
Chilliwack parent banned from elementary school property for repeated ‘intimidating’ protests

James Stone was reported missing in Abbotsford on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 7.
Crews search for man whose vehicle was found at wastewater treatment plant in Abbotsford

Abbotsford’s Nic Petan celebrates a goal with teammates during the Canucks 8-5 win over the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday (Feb. 7). (Abbotsford Canucks photo)
Green equals goals for the Abbotsford Canucks on Monday

Lisa Roman (left) and Sue Parke will be inducted into the Cascades Hall of Fame on Feb. 18. (UFV Cascades photo)
Roman, Parke set to be inducted into Cascades Hall of Fame