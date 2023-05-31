Man accused of robbing banks in Grand Forks and Creston is sentenced in Abbotsford

Briaden Rosch was arrested in December for stealing a vehicle and breaching his conditions

Following a robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, 2022, RCMP released this image of the suspect. Briaden Rosch was later arrested and charged with the crime. Rosch was again arrested in Abbotsford on Dec. 9 and has now been sentenced on three of the seven charges he faced there.

A man who was caught with a stolen vehicle in December and fought to get away from police during an arrest in Abbotsford has been sentenced to time served.

Briaden Rosch, 36, was sentenced May 25 in Abbotsford provincial court after previously pleading guilty to possession of stolen property and escaping lawful custody in Abbotsford, as well as one count of breaching a release order in Surrey in November 2022.

Two other breach charges and two charges of assaulting a peace officer were stayed at sentencing.

Rosch was arrested on Dec. 9 after police noticed him in the 33000 block of Mayfair Avenue in Abbotsford and linked him to a nearby stolen vehicle.

When officers tried to arrest him, he fought to get away and caused minor injuries to the officers. He was then taken into custody.

At the time of his arrest, Rosch had 10 other charges still before the courts from April 2022 in Grand Forks and Creston, including robbery, motor vehicle theft, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and other weapons charges.

Two of the charges relate to the robbery of the CIBC in Grand Forks on April 21, in which the suspect approached a teller, threatened he had a gun and was handed cash.

The other eight offences allegedly occurred in Creston nine days later, when Rosch was arrested.

He remained in custody until he was released on bail on Aug. 25, according to court records, and then showed up in the Lower Mainland.

Rosch’s charges in Grand Forks and Creston have not yet gone to trial. He has elected for a trial by judge alone in BC Supreme Court.

Rosch was previously in the news in 2015 after he was arrested in Abbotsford in connection with four bank robberies in Langley. Police at the time said he was a suspect in seven other Lower Mainland robberies.

He eventually faced a total of 15 charges, and was sentenced in April 2017 to nine of them – in Abbotsford, Langley, Port Coquitlam and Pitt Meadows. He received a three-year jail term and a lifetime weapons ban.

