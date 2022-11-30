Man, 50, critically injured in head-on crash in Abbotsford

A 50-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 30) in the 30600 block of Simpson Road in Abbotsford. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

A 50-year-old man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in west Abbotsford on Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 30).

The collision took place at around noon in the 30600 block of Simpson Road, east of Mt. Lehman Road near the Chances casino.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the man, who was driving a four-door sedan, was heading east on Simpson Road when he lost control of his vehicle. He was the sole occupant.

Walker said the car spun across all lanes of traffic and collided head-on with a five-tonne commercial flatbed tow truck. The sedan ended up on the sidewalk on the north side of Simpson.

Walker said the driver of the tow truck was not injured, but was shaken.

He said drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the crash.

The portion of Simpson Road from Mt. Lehman to around the casino is expected to be closed to traffic for several hours as investigators remain on scene.

