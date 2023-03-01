Bulletin file

Bulletin file

Man, 32, dies in crash south of Cranbrook; police calling for witnesses

One fatality in collision

A 32-year-old man has died after a crash along Highway 3 south of Moyie on the weekend.

BC Highway Patrol announced Wednesday (March 1) that the Sunday crash was between a Subaru and a commercial tractor trailer at about 4:45 p.m.

“The initial investigation has found that the southbound Subaru lost control on snowy roads rotating into the oncoming commercial vehicle,” investigators said.

The front passenger in the Subaru died at the scene, while the driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

“The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured.”

Highway 3 was closed following the crash until Monday morning.

BC Highway Patrol Cranbrook is continuing this investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash, including dashcam footage around the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact BC Highway Patrol Cranbrook at 250-420-4244.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Calgary researchers to look at aging brain as study says vitamin D prevents dementia
Next story
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains

Just Posted

Kris Mallisetty was paralyzed from the neck down during surgery on his spine on Jan. 27. Because he doesn’t qualify for Persons With Disability funding, a friend has set up a fundraiser to help pay for the costs of making his home wheelchair-accessible. (Leah Gray photo)
Fundraiser launched for Chilliwack man paralyzed during spinal surgery

Creative Edge School of Arts presents its production of The SpongeBob Musical on March 8 and 9 at the Abbotsford Arts Centre. (Submitted photo)
Creative Edge moves annual production from Mission to Abbotsford

(Dale Klippenstein photo)
Abbotsford Innovation Network launches with successful inaugural event

The Abbotsford Panthers senior girls basketball team celebrate after clinching a berth in the 3A provincial title. (Rick MacDonald photo)
Abbotsford Panthers punch ticket to 3A basketball provincial title game