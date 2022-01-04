An RCMP cruiser in front of a home on Selwyn Road in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community in Langford on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

An RCMP cruiser in front of a home on Selwyn Road in the Arbutus Ridge Estates mobile home community in Langford on Jan. 1. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man, 27, faces murder charge after Greater Victoria woman found dead in home

Ryan Elder’s next court appearance set for Jan. 20 in Western Communities Provincial Court

  • Jan. 4, 2022 10:45 a.m.
  • News

One man faces a second-degree murder charge in the wake of a woman’s death in a Victoria suburb.

Ryan Robert Elder, 27, was charged with one count of second-degree murder in relation to the death reported in the Dec. 31 incident on Selwyn Road in Langford.

Elder is scheduled to appear in Western Communities Provincial Court on Jan. 20, according to court documents. The appearance is to consult with counsel for an offence dated Dec. 25 in Langford.

He remains in custody.

West Shore RCMP was called to a home on Selwyn Road on Dec. 31 around noon for a welfare check. Officers discovered a woman’s body inside. A man was arrested later that day.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 250-380-6211.

RELATED: Major crime unit investigating potential homicide in Langford

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HomicideWest Shore

Previous story
Abbotsford single-family home property value increases by 38 per cent
Next story
VIDEO: Thieves steal 7 cars and key vault from Langley dealership

Just Posted

This property located at 32288 King Road was the highest listed residential property in the 2022 BC Assessment at a value of $6,529,000. (YouTube photo)
Abbotsford’s top ten highest assessed residential properties

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver. (Black Press file photo)
Former Abbotsford cop loses bid for dismissal of sexual-assault civil lawsuit

Members of Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada in Harrison take a brief break in frigid conditions as they work on a Harrison Hot Springs property on Monday, Jan. 3. The club has worked to restore livable conditions in Harrison, Yarrow and beyond in a volunteer campaign helping those affected by the November floods. (Photo/Sikh Motorcycle Club Canada)
VIDEO: Sikh Motorcycle Club helps to restore flood-ridden properties in Harrison, Yarrow

Residential property values in Abbotsford saw a large increase in the 2022 BC Assessment. (File photo)
Abbotsford single-family home property value increases by 38 per cent