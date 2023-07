Vehicle incident on Friday afternoon has traffic down to one lane

A DriveBC webcam at 2:10 p.m. Friday shows westbound traffic backed up near Bradner Road.

There are major delays on Highway 1 westbound in Abbotsford on Friday afternoon (July 28).

As of 2 p.m., DriveBC was reporting that a vehicle incident westbound after Bradner Road had traffic down to a single lane.

No further details are available at this time.

⚠️#BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident westbound after Bradner Rd has traffic down to a single lane. Expect major delays. #AbbotsfordBC #LangleyBC pic.twitter.com/pumu21sgt9 — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 28, 2023

Breaking NewsTraffictrans-canada highway