Major police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after officer-involved shooting

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

There’s a heavy police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after an officer-involved shooting earlier Saturday morning (July 30).

Vancouver Police have released few details, calling it an “unfolding police incident” and asking drivers to stay away from the area of East Hastings between Main and Carrall Streets.

Videos posted to social media show a tense scene with dozens of police and VPD vehicles. Crowds of people can be heard shouting obscenities at the police as a man lies face down in a crosswalk.

The VPD just shot an unarmed man outside Columbia and Hastings. pic.twitter.com/TUdAFb88Yr — Trey Helten (@ashtrey5) July 30, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE VANCOUVER POLICE `FINEST` OFFICERS SHOOT A CITIZEN WITH MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES! WHILE SAYING AN OFFICER WAS STABBED WAS THE REASON THEY SHOT AND KILLED A DOWNTOWN EASTSIDE RESIDENT pic.twitter.com/lhQH4LXGzX — kidsmid (@kidsmid1) July 30, 2022

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office — which looks into all cases of injuries during police interactions — has deployed investigators to the scene.

The shooting occurred in the heart of a tent city that has been in the area for weeks. Residents were ordered to clear the tent city by Wednesday (July 27) by the Vancouver Fire Department.

More to come…

