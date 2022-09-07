Lululemon is opening this fall at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Lululemon is opening this fall at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Lululemon coming to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Yoga and athletic wear brand opening new location this fall

A brand new Lululemon is opening soon at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre.

Signage is already up and construction is underway for the new establishment, which is expected to open this fall.

Lululemon had previously operated a seasonal store at Highstreet in the past, but this will be a permanent and dedicated retail location.

The seasonal store last operated in July 2019.

Lululemon stores typically carry a wide variety of yoga wear, athletic apparel, lifestyle wear, accessories and personal care products.

The company was founded in 1998 by Vancouver businessman Chip Wilson and opened its first retail location in the year 2000. Lululemon went public in 2007 and has grown into a multi-billion dollar company with over 500 locations around the globe.

The Abbotsford location can be found beside the American Eagle store in the clothing sector of Highstreet.

Lululemon also operates stores in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Langley, Richmond, Surrey, Tsawwassen and Vancouver.

RELATED: Abbotsford American Eagle store opening at Highstreet Shopping Centre

abbotsfordBreaking NewsRetail

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Online fundraiser started for family of Abbotsford murder victim

Just Posted

Prospector Kru Williams and Chiliwack mountaineer Adam and Palmer hike through unforgiving terrain in search of a legendary deposit of gold in the premiere episode of 'Deadman's Curse," a new series that premieres on History in d (Screenshot/ HIstory Channel)
‘Deadman’s Curse’ to feature local explorers, legend

Lululemon is opening this fall at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Lululemon coming to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Tyler Wiebe, shown with his two daughters, was stabbed to death on Sept. 1 in Abbotsford.
Online fundraiser started for family of Abbotsford murder victim

This stuffed armadillo showed up in a Chilliwack resident’s front garden on Sept. 5, 2022. (Brett Chomlack photo)
Stuffed armadillo shows up in Chilliwack man’s front garden