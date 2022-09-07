Lululemon coming to Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre

Yoga and athletic wear brand opening new location this fall

Lululemon is opening this fall at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

A brand new Lululemon is opening soon at Abbotsford’s Highstreet Shopping Centre.

Signage is already up and construction is underway for the new establishment, which is expected to open this fall.

Lululemon had previously operated a seasonal store at Highstreet in the past, but this will be a permanent and dedicated retail location.

The seasonal store last operated in July 2019.

Lululemon stores typically carry a wide variety of yoga wear, athletic apparel, lifestyle wear, accessories and personal care products.

The company was founded in 1998 by Vancouver businessman Chip Wilson and opened its first retail location in the year 2000. Lululemon went public in 2007 and has grown into a multi-billion dollar company with over 500 locations around the globe.

The Abbotsford location can be found beside the American Eagle store in the clothing sector of Highstreet.

Lululemon also operates stores in Burnaby, Coquitlam, Langley, Richmond, Surrey, Tsawwassen and Vancouver.

