Belfor Property Restoration is continuing to work through the rubble of the Edge On Edge 3 building, which is all that remains after the June 9 fire. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Lower Mainland bar hosts Halloween in July event to raise money for fire victims

The Wolf Bar fundraiser will take place on July 7

While Christmas in July is a well-known event for many people, one Maple Ridge bar is trying to make Halloween in July a thing with their upcoming fundraiser for the victims of the recent Edge on Edge 2 fire.

The Wolf Bar will be hosting a fundraising event on Friday, July 7, which will be Halloween themed for all the lovers of everything spooky.

DJ Diggz will be performing all night long, with costumes being heavily encouraged for anyone attending the event.

Entry to the party will cost a minimum donation of $10 or a donation of non-perishable food or toiletries, all of which will be used to help the victims of the recent Maple Ridge fire that caused hundreds of people to lose their homes.

Doors open for the Halloween in July party at 8 p.m., with the bar closing at 2 a.m. People must be at least 19 years old in order to attend.

The Wolf Bar is located at 22336 Lougheed Hwy., Maple Ridge, and is accessible through the back alley.

