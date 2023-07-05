UPDATE: Low-flying plane hits light post while coming in for landing at Chilliwack Airport

Pilot and passenger not injured; damaged post was near Prest Road and Highway 1

The pilot and passenger of a small airplane were not injured after coming in for a rough landing at the Chilliwack airport. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A low-flying airplane hit a light post with its landing gear somewhere in the area of Prest Road and Highway 1 on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11:10 a.m. on July 5.

Initial reports were that the airplane landed in a nearby field, but it was later believed the plane was on the runway at the Chilliwack Airport.

The Chilliwack Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were all on scene on the runway at the airport.

The pilot and a passenger were OK, according to emergency crews on scene.

Fire crews found the damaged lamp post near the westbound Highway 1 onramp at Prest Road. The sheared-off metal post had exposed wires.

