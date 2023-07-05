The pilot and passenger of a small airplane were not injured after coming in for a rough landing at the Chilliwack airport. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The pilot and passenger of a small airplane were not injured after coming in for a rough landing at the Chilliwack airport. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

UPDATE: Low-flying plane hits light post while coming in for landing at Chilliwack Airport

Pilot and passenger not injured; damaged post was near Prest Road and Highway 1

A low-flying airplane hit a light post with its landing gear somewhere in the area of Prest Road and Highway 1 on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 11:10 a.m. on July 5.

Initial reports were that the airplane landed in a nearby field, but it was later believed the plane was on the runway at the Chilliwack Airport.

The Chilliwack Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and RCMP were all on scene on the runway at the airport.

The pilot and a passenger were OK, according to emergency crews on scene.

Fire crews found the damaged lamp post near the westbound Highway 1 onramp at Prest Road. The sheared-off metal post had exposed wires.

The pilot and passenger of a small airplane were not injured after coming in for a rough landing at the Chilliwack airport. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The pilot and passenger of a small airplane were not injured after coming in for a rough landing at the Chilliwack airport. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AirportBreaking Newschilliwack

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nothing found: Kelowna Law Courts reopens after bomb threat
Next story
Chilliwack RCMP nab 12 impaired drivers in 1 night

Just Posted

The floodwaters that swept over Abbotsford’s Sumas Prairie, starting on Nov. 14, destroyed Ripples Winery on Tolmie Road along with houses and barns on the property. (Photo by Caroline Mostertman)
Funding approved for high-water warning system in Abbotsford

The scene of a four-vehicle crash on the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge where this Chrysler 300 collided with three vehicles on July 8, 2023. (Sukh Mattu)
‘He looked right at me’: Langley victim tells story of head-on crash on Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge

Hwy 5, Great Bear Snowshed looking north on Monday. (DriveBC)
1 airlifted to hospital after semi collides with 3 vehicles on Coquihalla

Harsaihaj (Har) Singh Thind was reported missing on June 29, 2023. (RCMP handout)
Chilliwack RCMP ask for help in finding missing 19-year-old man