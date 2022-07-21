Low-flying helicopters inspect gas lines in Fraser Valley over coming weeks

Talon Helicopters is conducting the inspections for FortisBC

Local residents might notice a low-flying flying over Abbotsford and other areas of the Fraser Valley. The helicopter is being flown by Talon Helicopters to conduct inspections for FortisBC. (Cassidy Dankochik/Black Press Media)

Residents in Abbotsford and other areas of the Fraser Valley might see a low-flying helicopter over the coming weeks.

Talon Helicopters is performing aerial inspections on behalf of FortisBC from now until Aug. 31.

The company received full approval from Transport Canada to conduct the low-flying inspections and conduct LiDAR mapping to inspect FortisBC’s high-pressure natural-gas transmission lines.

The helicopters are flying through municipalities across B.C. – including Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack and Agassiz – and there will be no activity on the ground related to these flights.

FortisBC says the routine inspections are part of its integrity management program to ensure its natural-gas system continues to operate safely and reliably.

FortisBC says flight time over a single area is minimal and is done only during daytime hours.

