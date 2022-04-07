Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in Surrey scores big with $18.7M jackpot

Someone who bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Surrey is now $18.7 million richer – and the B.C. Lottery Corporation is now looking for that winner.
According to a release from the BCLC, a Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased in Surrey for last night’s “jaw-dropping $18.7-million jackpot.” The release doesn’t say where in Surrey the ticket was purchased.
It adds the ticket was the only one purchased across Canada to match all six winning numbers: 2, 8, 9, 16, 39 and 49.
BCLC says the odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one-in-13,983,816.
The odds of matching five or six numbers are one-in-2,330,636.
This is the third time in the past five weeks a ticket purchased in the Lower Mainland has won the jackpot.
Uncle-nephew duo John and Travis Bonner from Chilliwack won the winning ticket from the March 9 Lotto 6/49 draw for $8 million, while Chau Ming Leung and her husband Yiu Fai Leung won $6 million from the March 16 draw.
Meantime, BCLC said there were two other big wins in B.C. Wednesday night (April 6).
A ticket bought in the Penticton area won the $1 million guaranteed prize draw, while a ticket bought in Langley matched five-out-of-six numbers plus the bonus to win more than $58,000.
