Long-time Abbotsford doctor Jonathan Burns dies after brief illness

Burns, 56, began practising locally in 1992 and was based at Cannon Clinic

Dr. Jonathan Burns, who practised in Abbotsford since 1992, died on Jan. 6, 2022.

A long-time Abbotsford doctor died Jan. 6 from a brief non-COVID illness.

Dr. Jonathan Burns, who had a practice at the Cannon Clinic, died just five days before his 57th birthday.

According to his online obituary, Burns graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology at Simon Fraser University and then attended medical school at the University of B.C.

After his internship at Royal Columbian Hospital, he began practising in Abbotsford in 1992.

“Jonathan was well-known and respected within Abbotsford due to his work in the emergency department, his private family practice and as a hospitalist,” the obituary states.

“He was beloved by patients and admired by his colleagues.”

Burns founded a medical software company, Pixalere, which is used worldwide for wound-care management.

His obituary states that, outside of work, he loved spending time in his garden, and was chosen the People’s Choice Winner for the Rotary’s Garden and Lifestyle Tour in 2016.

“He loved to collect anything and everything, looked forward to conquering the 6-star Sudoku in every Saturday’s Globe and Mail, and also developed a recipe for his own home-grown hot pepper oil.”

The obituary states that Burns will be remembered for “for his endless energy, his fierce work ethic, and his larger-than life personality that had an impact on all who were lucky enough to know him.”

Burns is survived by his wife Jodie, whom he met in the former Abbotsford hospital emergency department and married in 1994, as well as his three children, Kaelyn, Nathan and Shyla.

Due to current COVID restrictions, the family is planning to hold a large outdoor event in Burns’ memory later this year.

In lieu of flowers, they have asked that donations be made in his name to Raven’s Moon Resource Society, which Burns worked with over the years.



