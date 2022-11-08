Long-term flood mitigation a priority of Abbotsford council, says new mayor

Ross Siemens gives inauguration speech after being sworn in on Monday

Ross Siemens, Abbotsford’s new mayor, was sworn into office Monday night (Nov. 7) at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s new mayor says among the top priorities for council over the next four years are flood mitigation, transportation and affordable housing.

Ross Siemens gave his inauguration speech Monday (Nov. 7) following a ceremony at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium that saw him, three new councillors and five incumbents sworn into office.

The new mayor and council were elected Oct. 15. Former mayor Henry Braun chose not to seek re-election.

Siemens said there are many “challenging areas” that will require support from seniors levels of government “to ensure Abbotsford’s needs are met.”

At the top of that list is the continued recovery from the 2021 floods and preparation for future flooding, including a new Sumas River pump station.

“We know the devastation did not end with the floodwaters receding. The ongoing challenges for farmers and land operations remains on the top of everyone at council,” Siemens said.

“The anxiety and concerns about the weather and the potential for future flooding are real.”

He said the expansion of Highway 1 to four lanes in both directions is another crucial issue.

As well, Siemens said there needs to be a focus on increasing transit options, include the expansion of rapid transit to Abbotsford.

Affordable housing is also a priority, as many people face “stress and uncertainty” about accessibility and affordability, he said.

“Less than 10 years ago, many families looked to this direction when choosing a community to call home because the Fraser Valley was known as affordable. This no longer the case,” Siemens said.

He said one of the biggest challenges the city faces is homelessness. He said so far this year, Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service has attended 114 fires at homeless camps and has attended 1,870 homeless-related incidents, such as overdoses.

Siemens said, as mayor, he will advocate for investment from BC Housing for more shelters and social housing.

On the positive side, Siemens said construction activity has increased substantially over last year. So far in 2022, the value of construction in Abbotsford is $445 million – already $20 million ahead of all of last year.

He said the increase is primarily being seen in the commercial, industrial and institutional sectors.

Siemens said the ongoing delays in having building permits approved should be alleviated now that the building permit department is fully staffed for the first time in five years.

Siemens also touched on the city’s immigrant population, which, according to the 2021 Census, now stands at 28.6 per cent.

“That’s an incredible opportunity for us to really celebrate a culturally vibrant city where all the unique cultures are embraced, active and celebrated,” he said.

Siemens said he would like to see Abbotsford become not only the “geographic hub” of the Fraser Valley, but the “cultural and economic hub.”

“My commitment is to give you every ounce of my efforts to be fully dedicated to what’s best for the community and every challenge and event that comes our way,” he said.

Also sworn into office were new councillors Patricia Driessen, Simon Gibson and Mark Warkentin and incumbents Les Barkman, Kelly Chahal, Dave Loewen, Patricia Ross and Dave Sidhu.



