Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Search and Rescue were called to Golden Ears Provincial Park Friday evening, May 20. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue Facebook/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Search and Rescue were called to Golden Ears Provincial Park Friday evening, May 20. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue Facebook/Special to The News)

Woman suffering from heat-related illness rescued in Golden Ears park

A woman suffering from a heat-related illness was taken to hospital in Maple Ridge

A senior suffering from a heat-related illness, had to be rescued with a long-line from the Evans Peak trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue were called to the medical rescue at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20, after a 60-year-old female suddenly became ill during her descent from Evans Peak.

About 10 members from Ridge Meadows responded to the call for help, made from a cell phone, along with about four members of the Coquitlam Search and Rescue group – a group who specializes in the Helicopter External Transport System, (HETS), rescue technique.

“As soon as we found out where the location of the subject was, – which was part way up Evans Peak – and given the nature of the medical situation and the time of day, we instituted a HETS recovery, that’s the helicopter long line recovery,” explained Rick Laing with the Ridge Meadows team.

However, he said, with the Coquitlam team being able to mobilize so fast, they were able to get the woman off the mountain to a waiting ambulance with only minutes of daylight left in the day.

“Everything timed just perfectly,” said Laing.

“Ambulance pulled up just as we long-lined the subject to West Canyon Command,” he said.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue carry out injured hiker

ALSO: Golden Ears Provincial Park completely booked for long-weekend camping

The woman’s hiking partner and two hikers who stopped to help were then led to safety by a Search and Rescue ground team.

Laing said he doesn’t believe there would be any lingering snow along the section of trail where the hikers were located. But, he noted, the trail is steep.

Everybody was off the mountain by about 11 p.m., he added, with the Ridge Meadows team packing everything away by about 1 a.m.

Laing was also very thankful to the Coquitlam team.

“It was a very tight timeline that we had to extract this person from Evans. A delay of an extra five or 10 minutes even would have been an extremely long and ugly stretcher carry,” he said, adding that he heard the woman has since recovered from the incident and is doing well.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golden Ears Provincial ParkMaple Ridge

 

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Search and Rescue were called to Golden Ears Provincial Park Friday evening, May 20. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue Facebook/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Search and Rescue were called to Golden Ears Provincial Park Friday evening, May 20. (Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue Facebook/Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. announces new grants for community safety, crime prevention
Next story
Toddler shot by stray bullet at Utah day care while playing outside

Just Posted

The Run for Water in Abbotsford included a 10k race and a 5K fun run. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Abbotsford runners lace up in droves to support Run for Water efforts

Dungeons and Dragons is just one of the games that will be available to play at Fraser Valley Tabletop Day in Abbotsford on June 3. (Patrick Davies/Black Press Media)
Free tabletop games festival returns to Abbotsford featuring 100s of games

Chad Colivas was shot and killed March 21, 2022 in a home on Latimer Street in Abbotsford. Two people have now been charged with his death.
Man charged last year with Surrey murder is one of two now charged with Abbotsford killing

Summer furs were a hot fashion item according to the Abbotsford News 100 years ago.
The Abbotsford News 100 years ago: Looking back at May 26, 1923