Lockdown in place at Mission Institution

Medium security unit on lockdown for staff to complete search

Mission Institution’s medium security unit is on lockdown.

According to a news release on Thursday (Aug. 17), the lockdown was put in place on Tuesday (Aug. 15) to allow staff to conduct “an exceptional search.”

“The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff, and inmates,” the news release reads.

Visits are suspended until the search is complete and normal operations will resume when the situation is considered safe.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says it is committed to preventing the entry of contraband into its institutions.

CSC works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

READ MORE: Dirt bikes, seadoo stolen in series of thefts

@dillon_white

dillon.white@missioncityrecord.com

Sign up for the Mission Record’s newsletter here to have local stories delivered straight to your inbox every morning.



Mission