Local gamblers encouraged to check outstanding tickets

One lucky millionaire has a year from the draw date to redeem their winning Lotto 6/49

Check those old lottery tickets.

Someone in Maple Ridge is apparently a million dollars richer, and may not realize it yet.

According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC), a 6/49 ticket was bought in Maple Ridge last fall, and has not yet been redeemed.

The prize comes with a $1, followed by seven 0s. Yes, a cool one million dollars.

This is one of four tickets purchased in B.C. during the past five months and not yet claimed – the prizes varying from half a million dollars to $5 million.

A $500,000 ticket bought in Surrey for the Feb. 8 draw is still to be claimed.

Similarly, there’s another million-dollar winner still to be identified for a ticket bought in Abbotsford for the Jan. 25 draw.

And a one lucky gambler bought a $5-million winning ticket in Richmond for the Dec. 3 draw, that has yet to be claimed.

But the oldest unclaimed 6/49 ticket, thus far, is one purchased in Maple Ridge for the Sept. 28 draw.

All tickets are valid for one year after the date of the draw, confirmed BCLC.

Every year, people from across B.C. win hundreds of millions of dollars in lottery prizes – from free tickets to jackpots worth millions of dollars.

Lotto 6/49 draws happen every Wednesday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

In the meantime, in Maple Ridge a portion of the revenue generated from Chances Casino also goes back into the community, supporting various organizations and intiatives.

In the lastest records posted, BCLC reported the community gaming centre raised $1.76 million for local initiatives in 2018-19, part of that seen as being distributed to Alisa’s Wish Child & Youth Advocacy Centre.

Since opening through to the end of the corporation’s 2019 fiscal year, Chances had generated $9.22 million in provincial gaming revenue.

