Lightning storms are expected across Southern B.C. on Wednesday and Thursday, creating the risk of new wildfires. (Photo courtesy of Murray Foubister, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lightning storms are expected across Southern B.C. on Wednesday and Thursday, creating the risk of new wildfires. (Photo courtesy of Murray Foubister, via Wikimedia Commons)

Lightning sparks wildfires on B.C. coast, electrical storms heading inland

Multiple new wildfires have started in the Coastal Fire Centre: B.C. Wildfire Service

Thunderstorms and lightning on Wednesday morning sparking “multiple new wildfires” in B.C.’s Coastal Fire Centre region, and concerns about more to come.

The province’s Wildfire Service reported lightning strikes as part of a series of storms which arrived in Canada after making their way northwest from Washington.

Two of the storms made contact on Vancouver Island’s central coast: one around Tofino, another near Kildonan. According to province’s interactive fire map, 10 small fires have been sparked in the Island’s western central area. Fireworks and campfires are on a list of activities currently prohibited in the region.

By Thursday, the coastal region is expected to be in the clear as most of the storms should move eastward.

But scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across much of the southern part of the province over the next two days. Areas expected to be affected include the Fraser Valley, South Thompson and Okanagan regions.

British Columbians in parts of the province without any rain should still be on the lookout for dry lightning. During dry-lightning thunderstorms, the rainwater evaporates before reaching the ground while lightning strikes nearby.

Lightning can be tracked using the federal government’s Lightning Danger Map which shows potential lightning strikes in 10-minute intervals. Users of the map should note that it operates on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) which is seven hours ahead of Pacific Time.

In addition to the rainfall, parts of southern B.C. are also facing heat and air quality warnings.

This combination of heat, dry conditions and lightning strikes creates an increased risk of wildfires. However, because there is still some rain, it may take longer to detect fires. This confluence of factors warrants extra vigilance.

Last year, lightning was the leading cause of wildfires.

“If you do see smoke, it could be a holdover ignition and we’d appreciate your quick reporting of those fires,” said Neal McLoughlin, the superintendent of predictive services at B.C. Wildfire Services.

RELATED: B.C. man has helped battle many wildfires – but nothing like the Keremeos Creek fire

bc wildfiresBreaking News

Previous story
B.C. Green MLA calls for protection of Hope’s Coquihalla River salmon population
Next story
Rosswood fire has moved away from structures

Just Posted

Recipients of the 2021 Community Builders Awards: Betty Johnston, Kevin Murray, Michael Adkins and the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice represented by Monica Mamut, Meghann Coughlan Hernández and Dr. Hardeep Aujla. (Submitted photo)
Nominations open for 2022 Community Builders’ Awards in Abbotsford

Patricia Driessen has announced her plans to seek a seat on Abbotsford council in the municipal election on Oct. 15. (Urban Fig Photography)
Patricia Driessen enters race for Abbotsford council seat

Protect the Planet sent out images, videos and a press release documenting a reported early spawning season in the Coquihalla River in Hope. They want the government to intervene and stop the construction process of the Trans Mountain pipeline. (Submitted photo)
B.C. Green MLA calls for protection of Hope’s Coquihalla River salmon population

A GoFundMe has been launched for an Abbotsford family after their house was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday (Aug. 9).
GoFundMe launched for Abbotsford family after devastating fire