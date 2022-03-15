Lifetime teaching ban given to educator who sexually assaulted a youth in Abbotsford

A former Abbotsford high school teacher has been given a lifetime ban on teaching. (Abbotsford News file photo)

A former Abbotsford teacher who was convicted of sexually assaulting a youth has now had his teaching certificate cancelled and has been given a lifetime ban on reapplying.

Henry Kang, 53, was a teacher at Robert Bateman and W. J. Mouat secondaries in Abbotsford in May 2018 when police announced that he was facing four charges related to two youths. Another four charges were later added.

In total, Kang faced four counts of sexual assault and four counts of sexual exploitation.

He later pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault – the other seven charges were stayed – and was sentenced in December 2020 to a 90-day jail term and two years of probation.

As well, he is listed for 25 years on the national sex offender registry.

At the time Kang was charged, police did not release any details about the crimes, saying only that they involved two victims.

The Abbotsford school district issued a statement following Kang’s arrest, saying they had received a complaint about him in January 2018 and it was immediately reported to police.

Kang was placed on leave while the investigation was underway.

Once criminal matters involving a teacher are complete, they go before the B.C. commissioner for teacher regulation to determine the appropriate career consequences.

The documents related to Kang were posted Tuesday (March 15) to the Ministry of Education website.

The “consent resolution summary” indicates that Kang received his teaching certificate in 2013 and the commissioner initiated an investigation into his conduct in May 2018 after learning that Kang was the subject of a criminal matter.

Kang signed an agreement in July 2018 to not teach in any role – including at an independent school – and he was terminated by the school district in September 2018, according to the documents.

The agreement between Kang and the commissioner was reached on March 1 of this year.



