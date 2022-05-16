Abbotsford Coun. Les Barkman has announced that he is planning to seek re-election in the municipal election this fall.

Les Barkman plans to seek fifth term this fall on Abbotsford council

First person to toss hat into the ring for municipal election in October

Abbotsford Coun. Les Barkman announced Monday (May 16) that he will be seeking re-election this fall.

Barkman is the first person to toss his hat into the ring for the municipal election taking place Saturday, Oct. 15.

He is seeking his fifth consecutive term as an independent councillor, and has served a total of 48 years with the City of Abbotsford.

Barkman started working for the city in 1974 in the parks, recreation and culture department as a maintenance person.

In 2008, he retired as the sanitation supervisor and won his first term on city council. He has served two three-year terms and is now in the final stretch of his second four-year term.

“I love what I do. I loved my career in Abbotsford parks and recreation, and sanitation departments. I know this community inside and out, and I continue to be committed in serving to ensure Abbotsford is the very best city in the province,” he said.

“… I make it my pledge, my passion and my priority to continue to ensure hard-working Abbotsford families get the very best from me at Abbotsford city hall.”

Barkman and his wife, Elaine, celebrate their 44th anniversary this July. They have two grown sons and seven grandchildren.

“We know the importance of community in our Barkman family, our extended family, and our faith family as members at Northview Community Church,” he said.

Barkman said anyone wishing to connect with him is welcome to call him at 604-859-7319 or email barktoyou@shaw.ca.

In Abbotsford, a mayor, eight councillors and seven school trustees will be elected.

In the last election in 2018, Barkman had the third highest number of votes – 17,223 – just behind Bruce Banman (now the MLA for Abbotsford South) with 17,224 and Patricia Ross with 18,319.

Mayor Henry Braun said at the Mayor’s Breakfast on Friday (May 13) that he has not yet decided whether he will seek re-election.

