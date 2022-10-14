Lego pro visits Chilliwack to build Halloween display

Abbotsford’s Robin Sather from Brickville DesignWorks will be at Cottonwood Centre Oct. 15 and 16

Canada’s first LEGO-certified professional builder is at Chilliwack’s Cottonwood Centre this weekend.

Abbotsford’s Robin Sather will be working on a Halloween-themed creation constructed from LEGO and Duplo bricks. He’ll be doing his thing Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 15 and 16) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

“Kids can come and build a LEGO creation of their own to add to our display,” a Cottonwood Centre Facebook post said. “Blocks will be provided (for use on location only). Kids will not be able to keep their LEGO creations, however builders will have the chance to walk away with some great Lego prizes.”

Sather’s creation will be on display until Halloween.

Through Brickville DesignWorks, Sather and other builders travel throughout Western Canada to produce events, displays, exhibits, and custom creations. According to the Brickville website, Sather is one of just 14 LEGO-certified pro builders in the entire world.

He also hosted season one of Lego Masters New Zealand.

See brickville.ca/index.htm for more info.

