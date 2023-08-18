Large police presence on Watson Road in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP were at a home on Watson Road in Sardis on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 for a search warrant. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

There was a large police presence at a home in Chilliwack Friday afternoon.

Chilliwack RCMP executed a search warrant on Watson Road in Sardis between Garrison Boulevard and Sappers Way around 2 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 18).

The RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in and Watson Road was blocked off.

One witness on social media reported hearing a loud bang, while a neighbour stated there were police officers in their backyard.

ERT officers were no longer on the scene as of 3 p.m. and at the same time, Watson Road was open to traffic again in both directions.

The Chilliwack RCMP executed a search warrant on Watson Road in Chilliwack on Aug. 18, 2023. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

