Large police presence on Watson Road in Chilliwack

There was a large police presence at a home in Chilliwack Friday afternoon.
Chilliwack RCMP executed a search warrant on Watson Road in Sardis between Garrison Boulevard and Sappers Way around 2 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 18).
The RCMP Emergency Response Team was called in and Watson Road was blocked off.
One witness on social media reported hearing a loud bang, while a neighbour stated there were police officers in their backyard.
ERT officers were no longer on the scene as of 3 p.m. and at the same time, Watson Road was open to traffic again in both directions.
